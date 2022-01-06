Kerry TDs asked over 2,200 Dáil questions in 2021

Kerry TDs asked over 2,200 parliamentary questions in the Dáil in 2021.

According to figures obtained by Radio Kerry News, the deputy who tabled most questions in the period was Fine Gael Deputy Brendan Griffin.

Parliamentary Questions receive written answers from government departments and do not include

questions raised by deputies during Leaders' Questions or other Dáil debates.

Fine Gael Chief Whip Brendan Griffin put down a total of 1,036 questions to ministers between January and the middle of December.

Many of these requests related to individual issues on behalf of constituents across various departments.

Deputy Griffin was followed by Independent Deputy Micheal Healy-Rae, who asked 786 questions.

The third highest number of parliamentary questions came from Deputy Pa Daly of Sinn Fein who tabled 305 questions to various ministers.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy Rae asked 114 questions.

Minister for Education Norma Foley as a senior Cabinet Minister does not ask Parliamentary Questions.