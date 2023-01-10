Kerry TDs asked over 1800 parliamentary questions in 2022

Kerry TDs asked over 1800 parliamentary questions in the Dáil in 2022.

According to figures obtained by Radio Kerry News, the TD who tabled most questions in the period was Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae.

Parliamentary questions receive written answers from government departments and do not include questions raised by deputies during leaders' questions or other Dáil debates.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae put down a total of 749 questions to ministers between January and the middle of December.

Many of these requests related to individual issues on behalf of constituents on a across various departments.

Deputy Healy-Rae was followed by Fine Gael deputy Brendan Griffin who asked 723 questions

The third highest number of parliamentary questions came from Deputy Pa Daly of Sinn Féin who tabled 281 questions to various ministers.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae asked 88 questions.

Minister for Education Norma Foley as a senior Cabinet Minister does not ask parliamentary questions.