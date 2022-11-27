Kerry TD welcomes €10 million fund for community groups

Minister for Education, Norma Foley welcomes the announcement of a new fund to support community groups with energy costs.

The €10 million scheme is designed to help with increased bills, which are having an impact on the operations of many community and voluntary groups.

Applications for the fund will close on Friday 2nd December.

The scheme will see successful application receive a one-time payment, delivered by the government.

To apply people are encouraged to contact their Local Community Development Committee.