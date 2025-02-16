Kerry TD slams government rent pressure zone proposals

A Kerry TD has expressed concerns surrounding rent and house prices under new government proposals.

Pa Daly claims instead of attempting to solve the housing crisis, the government are acceding to developers and landlords.

The Sinn Féin TD says Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and their backers’ plans to scrap rent pressure zones are detrimental.

He added that the situation for house hunters looking to purchase homes in Kerry is just as bleak.

Deputy Daly says the governments housing plan is failing, and rents needs to be frozen and reduced.