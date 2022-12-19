Kerry TD says work to be done upon retaining Minister of Education role

The Minister for Education says there’s plenty of work to be done in terms of education in Ireland.

Norma Foley was speaking after being reappointed as Education Minister in the cabinet reshuffle.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says, there’s a number of ambitious plans and measures which she intends to implement.

Meanwhile, Minister Foley has rejected criticism of the Government.

Opposition TD’s have claimed the reshuffle will not will change the Government’s approach.

Sinn Féin have labelled the new cabinet as cosmetic, while People before Profit have compared the new Taoiseach (Leo Varadkar) to Ebenezer Scrooge.

Despite the criticism, Norma Foley say the Government has made progress.