Kerry TD says work temporarily ceases on controversial mast in Inch

Dec 16, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry TD says work has temporarily ceased on a controversial telecommunications mast in West Kerry.

Deputy Government Chief Whip, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin was speaking about a 20-metre mast, which was erected in recent days at the eir exchange in Inch.

Locals in Inch have held protests since. Planning permission was granted for the mast last year.

Radio Kerry has contacted the operators of the mast, Towercom, which owns and manages infrastructure for wireless communications.

Deputy Griffin says he spoke to Towercom yesterday.

