Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says Puck Fair committee always prioritises goat’s welfare

Aug 11, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says Puck Fair committee always prioritises goat’s welfare Kerry TD says Puck Fair committee always prioritises goat’s welfare
By User:Itub - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1544594
Share this article

A Kerry TD says Puck Fair’s organising committee has prioritised the goat’s welfare for generations.

King Puck was taken down from his cage in Killorglin earlier today, due to the high temperatures.

The goat was placed in the shade with a constant supply of cold water and food; a local vet is also conducting hourly check-ups.

Advertisement

Independent TD Danny Heary-Rae is critical of recent media coverage of the event, stating no one knows as much about the festival and how it operates than the organisers.

He says the goat’s welfare is always at the forefront:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus