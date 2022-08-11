Kerry TD says Puck Fair committee always prioritises goat’s welfare

A Kerry TD says Puck Fair’s organising committee has prioritised the goat’s welfare for generations.

King Puck was taken down from his cage in Killorglin earlier today, due to the high temperatures.

The goat was placed in the shade with a constant supply of cold water and food; a local vet is also conducting hourly check-ups.

Independent TD Danny Heary-Rae is critical of recent media coverage of the event, stating no one knows as much about the festival and how it operates than the organisers.

He says the goat’s welfare is always at the forefront: