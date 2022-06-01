Kerry TD says post office funding is a sticking plaster on the problem

New funding announced for post offices to stop them from closing is a sticking plaster on the problem.

That’s according to Kerry TD and postmaster Michael Healy-Rae.

The Government's thirty million euro package of supports will see independent post offices receive roughly 12,000 euro per year.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says while he welcomes the announcement, postmasters are not seeking grants but are looking for opportunities to earn more money through transactions.

Deputy Healy-Rae says it’s important for more people to use their local post office.

He’s calling for a community banking system to operate throughout the post office network.

Deputy Healy-Rae says profit from the community bank would be driven back into the local community.