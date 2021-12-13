Kerry TD says National Ambulance Service must be reviewed

The Minister for Health must review the National Ambulance Service as a priority according a Kerry TD.

Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly was speaking after a report found that on 300 occasions in the first half of the year, it took ambulances more than an hour to attend a life-threatening event.

The target response time for such calls is 19 minutes.

Advertisement

Kerry is one of the counties where most delays occur, along with Cork and Wexford.

In 249 cases, long distances were to blame for the delays in response time, while an ambulance got stood down for more pressing emergencies on 34 occasions.