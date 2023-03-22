Kerry TD says landlords should be allowed do what they want with their own property

A Kerry TD says it should be a house owner’s fundamental right to do whatever they want with their property.

That’s according to Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae, who was speaking in the Dáil on the evictions bans yesterday.

He says if you pay for and own a house, you should be allowed do what you want with it, including selling it.

He says there are no incentives for people who own houses and are landlords, adding that extending the evictions ban won’t increase housing supply, and is only kicking the can down the road.

The Kilgarvan TD says there are 25 vacant houses close to his home, and the owners won’t rent them because they’re afraid they’ll never get their houses back.