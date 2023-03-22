Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says landlords should be allowed do what they want with their own property

Mar 22, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says landlords should be allowed do what they want with their own property Kerry TD says landlords should be allowed do what they want with their own property
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Share this article

A Kerry TD says it should be a house owner’s fundamental right to do whatever they want with their property.

That’s according to Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae, who was speaking in the Dáil on the evictions bans yesterday.

He says if you pay for and own a house, you should be allowed do what you want with it, including selling it.

Advertisement

He says there are no incentives for people who own houses and are landlords, adding that extending the evictions ban won’t increase housing supply, and is only kicking the can down the road.

The Kilgarvan TD says there are 25 vacant houses close to his home, and the owners won’t rent them because they’re afraid they’ll never get their houses back.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus