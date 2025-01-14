Advertisement
Kerry TD says insurance industry needs to be tackled to reduce premiums

Jan 14, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD says the next government must tackle the insurance industry rather than insurance claimants to reduce premiums.

Sinn Fein's Deputy Pa Daly says anyone who expects insurance companies to reduce premiums, because they are paying out less money for fewer claims, is misguided.

A newly released report from the Injuries Resolution Board found there has been a 40% drop in public liability claims between 2019 and 2023.

Deputy Pa Daly claims the multibillion euro insurance industry has lobbied successive governments intensely to create Ireland's current litigation model.

He says the industry is solely motivation by profit.

Deputy Daly alleges abolishing jurors in personal injury cases, establishing the Injuries Resolution Board, limiting the number of possible claims and other reforms have made no difference.

He claims when the number and size of motor claims reduced, premiums actually increased.

The Sinn Féin TD believes increased insurance costs mean community groups and SMEs are finding it harder to run events or stay in business, resulting in local closures.

He says the next government must address this fundamental unfairness to confront the issue head on.

