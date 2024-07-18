Kerry TD says incentives to leave cars at home only work in the captial

Better bike subsidies and cheaper bus fares are being considered by Government to break the nation's so-called "car addiction".

New research from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland shows seven out of 10 journeys are taken by car - even for trips as short as 2 kilometres.

It's reported the government will look to incentivise drivers to leave the car at home and opt for public transport in an upcoming "demand management strategy" set to be finalised later this year.

However, Independent Kerry TD, Michael Healy-Rae thinks this incentive would only impact the capital: