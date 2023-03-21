Kerry TD says he's undecided on how he will vote on the evictions ban

A Kerry Independent TD says he’s not yet sure how he will vote on the evictions ban.

Danny Healy-Rae says he must consider all motions and details before he makes a decision.

Seven TDs from the Regional Group of Independents - which Deputy's Danny and Michael Healy-Rae are members of - say their position will depend on how the government responds to eight proposals its put forward to alleviate the housing crisis.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is due to address the Dáil this evening on the matter; he has indicated that he will support the Sinn Féin motion, doing so in the absence of any other sensible proposal.