Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says he's undecided on how he will vote on the evictions ban

Mar 21, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says he's undecided on how he will vote on the evictions ban Kerry TD says he's undecided on how he will vote on the evictions ban
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Share this article

A Kerry Independent TD says he’s not yet sure how he will vote on the evictions ban.

Danny Healy-Rae says he must consider all motions and details before he makes a decision.

Seven TDs from the Regional Group of Independents - which Deputy's Danny and Michael Healy-Rae are members of - say their position will depend on how the government responds to eight proposals its put forward to alleviate the housing crisis.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is due to address the Dáil this evening on the matter; he has indicated that he will support the Sinn Féin motion, doing so in the absence of any other sensible proposal.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus