Kerry TD says Green Party will target intimacy next

Apr 7, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry Fine Gael TD has turned on his Green Party coalition colleagues, saying they’ll next be targeting the intimate interactions between couples, in an effort to reduce energy output.

At a parliamentary party meeting last night, Brendan Griffin told his colleagues that the Green Party will soon want people to turn off the lights when they’re having sex.

The TD made the comment in a heated exchange, in reference to the party suggesting people take shorter showers and carpool to save energy costs.

The Independent is reporting that the four-hour meeting focused on next month’s carbon tax increase, with Deputy Griffin warning it could be a watershed moment for the government.

Brendan Griffin has said he will not be commenting further on the private matters of a parliamentary party meeting.

 

