Kerry TD says government should prioritise enforcement over blanket speed limit reductions

Feb 7, 2025 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Pa Daly (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
A Kerry opposition TD argues government road safety policy should prioritise education, enforcement, and maintenance over blanket speed limit reductions.

Deputy Pa Daly, who also serves as the Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, says a one-size-fits-all reduction in speed limits does not deal with repeated road tragedies.

He was commenting on the reduction in speed limits on local roads, which came into effect at midnight this morning.

Deputy Daly says ambitious action is needed to enforce road safety, and that Sinn Féin has long advocated for common-sense, evidenced-based speed limits.

He says speed limit reductions are often necessary, but they should be guided by local knowledge and statistics proving their impact on road safety.

 

