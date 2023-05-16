Advertisement
Kerry TD says government must develop integration accommodation centres

May 16, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The Government needs to develop integration accommodation centres, that were outlined in its white paper in 2019.

That’s according to Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, who was reacting to tensions and blockades in Dublin and Clare in recent days.

He acknowledged such blockades make things difficult for the Government; but had they implemented procedures ,as listed in their white paper to ending Direct Provision, the situation may be different.

Deputy Daly says integrated centres could be used to accommodate International Protection Applicants, and then reused for the wider housing crisis down the line.

