Kerry TD says government must develop integration accommodation centres

The Government needs to develop integration accommodation centres, that were outlined in its white paper in 2019.

That’s according to Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, who was reacting to tensions and blockades in Dublin and Clare in recent days.

He acknowledged such blockades make things difficult for the Government; but had they implemented procedures ,as listed in their white paper to ending Direct Provision, the situation may be different.

Deputy Daly says integrated centres could be used to accommodate International Protection Applicants, and then reused for the wider housing crisis down the line.