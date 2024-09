A Kerry Sinn Féin TD IS welcoming the extension of the body-cam pilot scheme to more Garda stations.

The latest phase will see plain clothes officers wear them in Waterford.

The technology has already been rolled-out on a trial basis at Garda stations in Dublin and Limerick.

Sinn Féin's justice spokesperson Pa Daly says the body-cams will be useful for the force when dealing with far-right demonstrations: