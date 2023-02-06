Kerry TD releases Irish education report

A Kerry TD has released a new report this morning that shows a marked improvement in the Education System in Ireland.

Education Indicators for Ireland, was released by Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley and the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.

The study, the first of its kind provides data for the current academic year and shows how the system has progressed since 2017.

Simon Harris says the report shows a broadening of education and demonstrates the different patterns of learning.