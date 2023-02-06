Advertisement
Kerry TD releases Irish education report

Feb 6, 2023 11:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD releases Irish education report
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
A Kerry TD has released a new report this morning that shows a marked improvement in the Education System in Ireland.

Education Indicators for Ireland, was released by Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley and the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.

The study, the first of its kind provides data for the current academic year and shows how the system has progressed since 2017.

Simon Harris says the report shows a broadening of education and demonstrates the different patterns of learning.

