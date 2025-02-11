Kerry TD raises concerns about chimney removal

A Kerry TD has raised concerns about the removal of chimneys from houses in retrofitting schemes and new builds.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said the recent cold snap and power outages illustrated the need for solid fuel stoves and open fires in people's homes.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Healy-Rae alleged that three houses in Killgarvan have been gutted to have the chimneys taken out of them.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Christopher O'Sullivan said that there is no requirement to remove chimneys as long as the minimum requirement for building regulations are met:

However, Deputy Healy-Rae felt that this did not answer his question about Kilgarvan