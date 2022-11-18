Kerry TD on Kremlin banned list says it shows Russia is not a normal democracy

Three politicians who represent Kerry have been banned from entering Russia by the Kremlin.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and two Fianna Fáil representatives, Senator Ned O'Sullivan from Listowel, and Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher have been included in a list of Irish politicians banned from Russia.

The entire list was revealed today, after a statement released from the Russian foreign ministry on Wednesday, which claimed Ireland is engaged in anti-Russian propaganda guided by Brussels

Responding to the publishment of the list, Brendan Griffin says it shows Russia is not a democracy

Senator Ned O Sullivan says he was bemused to hear he was included in the banned list.