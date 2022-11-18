Advertisement
News

Kerry TD on Kremlin banned list says it shows Russia is not a normal democracy

Nov 18, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD on Kremlin banned list says it shows Russia is not a normal democracy Kerry TD on Kremlin banned list says it shows Russia is not a normal democracy
Share this article

Three politicians who represent Kerry have been banned from entering Russia by the Kremlin.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and two Fianna Fáil representatives, Senator Ned O'Sullivan from Listowel, and Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher have been included in a list of Irish politicians banned from Russia.

The entire list was revealed today, after a statement released from the Russian foreign ministry on Wednesday, which claimed Ireland is engaged in anti-Russian propaganda guided by Brussels

Advertisement

Responding to the publishment of the list, Brendan Griffin says it shows Russia is not a democracy

 

Advertisement

Senator Ned O Sullivan says he was bemused to hear he was included in the banned list.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus