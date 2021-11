A Kerry TD is holding a public meeting to discuss issues at UHK.

A number of public representatives have raised concerns in recent months about issues at University Hospital Kerry, including A&E waiting times, overcrowding and the shortage of beds.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is holding the meeting in the Ashe Hotel, Tralee at 8pm this evening to get the public’s views. He’ll be joined by the party’s Spokesperson for Health David Cullinane.