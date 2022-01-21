Kerry TD gets clarity on contract extension for CE scheme workers

The Department of Social Protection has confirmed that CE scheme workers will have their contracts extended on a phased basis until January 2023.

It says this will ensure they can continue to provide local community services, including meals-on-wheels services.

Changes to age limits have also been made, which will increase the number of participants who can stay on their CE schemes.

Independent TD for Kerry Michael Healy Rae claims CE Scheme supervisors hadn't been informed of the changes and extensions to workers' contracts.

The department says it was announced in December and a reminder was sent last Monday. Deputy Michael Healy Rae says there's been a lot of confusion and sought clarity from the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys: