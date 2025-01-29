Advertisement
News

Kerry TD denies high court action is a political stunt

Jan 29, 2025 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD denies high court action is a political stunt
A Kerry TD has denied his High Court action to stop super-junior ministers attending cabinet meetings is a political stunt.

Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly applied for what was described as a ‘very urgent’ hearing to allow him take his case.

He wants the court to declare that it is unconstitutional for super-juniors to attend cabinet.

Deputy Daly's action is against the Taoiseach, Government, Attorney General and Ireland.

He says the deal-making to form this government will effectively result in 19 ministers at cabinet:

