Kerry TD condemns response from Debenhams liquidator

Aug 12, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry TD is calling on the Debenhams liquidator to return personal items belonging to former employees.

According to the liquidator, the items left in the Tralee outlet were done so at the sole risk of the owners.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly argues that the sudden nature of the liquidation is the reason why items of both personal and financial value are still within the lockers.

Deputy Daly says the response from the liquidator is a final insult to the workers who are being punished despite years of service.

This latest dispute follows a year-long protest by former Debenhams workers regarding their redundancy package.

