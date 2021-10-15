Kerry TD concerned about lack of roads funding in Budget 2022

A Kerry TD says he is very concerned about the lack of funding for roads in Budget 2022.

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae says no extra funding was allocated for the Local Improvement Scheme, despite Kerry having 675 roads on the list.

He says many of our regional and local roads are in a shocking condition, and he believes that roads are at the bottom of the Government's agenda.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae adds it's Minister Eamon Ryan's belief that people should cycle or walk to work, which is ludicrous in an expansive area like Kerry.