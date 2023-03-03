Kerry TD challenges new veterinary medicine bill

A Kerry TD is expressing concern about the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated feed and fertilisers regulation bill.

Danny Healy Rae spoke in the Dail recently, where he said this bill will have very serious implications for farmers, and especially small farmers in rural Ireland, predominantly in the west.

He believes that the Government is making farmers reduce their herds without bringing in a specific programme to do so.

The Independent TD reiterated that the Bill will make it hard on vets and farmers to access the products that are needed, thus driving businesses further into the ground.