Advertisement
News

Kerry TD calls on OPW to give use of west Kerry lands for playground

Aug 19, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls on OPW to give use of west Kerry lands for playground Kerry TD calls on OPW to give use of west Kerry lands for playground
Office of Public Works
Share this article

A Kerry TD is calling on the Office of Public Works to grant permission for the use of lands in west Kerry for a playground.

Pa Daly says the numbers of children in the Dún Chaoin area are increasing along with school enrolment.

However, the Sinn Féin TD says there is no playground site available.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly has written to the OPW asking that it grant permission for use of the lands at the Blasket Centre for a playground, which he says is vital for health, community spirit and to encourage children and parents to speak Irish.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus