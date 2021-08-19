Kerry TD calls on OPW to give use of west Kerry lands for playground

A Kerry TD is calling on the Office of Public Works to grant permission for the use of lands in west Kerry for a playground.

Pa Daly says the numbers of children in the Dún Chaoin area are increasing along with school enrolment.

However, the Sinn Féin TD says there is no playground site available.

Deputy Daly has written to the OPW asking that it grant permission for use of the lands at the Blasket Centre for a playground, which he says is vital for health, community spirit and to encourage children and parents to speak Irish.