Kerry TD calls on Minister to clarify whether local authorities can purchase HAP properties

A Kerry TD has called on the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, to clarify whether local authorities can purchase HAP properties, where a Notice to Quit has been issued.

In June, Minister Darragh O’Brien announced changes in the amount of HAP that would be provided for certain tenancies.

Sinn Fein TD, Pa Daly, says he asked Kerry County Council to purchase a number of properties where tenants were under notices to quit, after the announcement.

Deputy Daly was later informed by Kerry County Council that no communication, directive or funding had been received from the government.

He says Minister O’Brien must urgently clarify, to ensure that every local authority is clear on its capacity to purchase HAP properties.