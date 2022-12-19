Advertisement
News

Kerry TD calls on Minister to clarify whether local authorities can purchase HAP properties

Dec 19, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls on Minister to clarify whether local authorities can purchase HAP properties Kerry TD calls on Minister to clarify whether local authorities can purchase HAP properties
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry TD has called on the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, to clarify whether local authorities can purchase HAP properties, where a Notice to Quit has been issued.

In June, Minister Darragh O’Brien announced changes in the amount of HAP that would be provided for certain tenancies.

Sinn Fein TD, Pa Daly, says he asked Kerry County Council to purchase a number of properties where tenants were under notices to quit, after the announcement.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly was later informed by Kerry County Council that no communication, directive or funding had been received from the government.

He says Minister O’Brien must urgently clarify, to ensure that every local authority is clear on its capacity to purchase HAP properties.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus