Advertisement
News

Kerry TD calls for return of School Library Fund in upcoming budget

Sep 26, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for return of School Library Fund in upcoming budget Kerry TD calls for return of School Library Fund in upcoming budget
Share this article

A Kerry TD is calling for the return of funding to help schools stock their libraries.

In the Dáil this week, Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip called for the restoration of the School Library Fund in the upcoming budget.

Deputy Griffin says the fund, which was cut back in 2008, is very important as reading matters hugely, and public libraries do not catch all children.

Advertisement

The Fine Gael TD says €5.6 million would allocate €10 to cover each primary school child in the country.

In response, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, said the government places great priority on literacy and reading, and he will raise the matter with the relevant Ministers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus