Kerry TD calls for return of School Library Fund in upcoming budget

A Kerry TD is calling for the return of funding to help schools stock their libraries.

In the Dáil this week, Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip called for the restoration of the School Library Fund in the upcoming budget.

Deputy Griffin says the fund, which was cut back in 2008, is very important as reading matters hugely, and public libraries do not catch all children.

The Fine Gael TD says €5.6 million would allocate €10 to cover each primary school child in the country.

In response, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, said the government places great priority on literacy and reading, and he will raise the matter with the relevant Ministers.