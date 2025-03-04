Kerry TD calls for progression of LNG project on Shannon Estuary for State-led terminal

A Fianna Fáil TD says an LNG project must be progressed in Kerry for the good of the county and country.

Michael Cahill was reacting after the government granted approval for plans for a State-led LNG terminal.

It will store liquified natural gas off the coast of Ireland and be used as the country’s emergency reserve.

The announcement has also been welcomed by Kerry Fine Gael Senator, Mike Kennelly.

Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, Michael Cahill described today’s announcement as a step in the right direction, but believes more needs to be done.

Liquified natural gas has long been opposed by some - but the government insists the terminal is necessary to act as a “gas reserve” as the country transitions to clean energy.

Ireland is one of five EU member states that has no domestic gas storage.

The Government today approved a plan to construct a controversial gas reserve off the coast of Ireland.

However, climate change campaigners are raising concerns about the gas, labelling it hypocritical.

Deputy Cahill says there are cogent arguments raised against such a facility being built in Kerry, but believes wind and solar systems are not yet as reliable as traditional sources, like gas and oil.

He has called for the progression of such an LNG terminal in North Kerry along the Shannon estuary, which Deputy Cahill has described as vital for the country.