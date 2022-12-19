Kerry TD calls for National Lottery to be taken back into State ownership

The National Lottery should be taken back into State ownership when the current contract expires.

That’s the view of Kerry TD, Pa Daly, who says a decision should be made now to take the steps to do this.

The Lottery was sold to a Canadian investment consortium in 2014, for €405 million.

The Sinn Féin TD says the annual Lotto turnover is over €1 billion per year, with about 28% going back into community.

Deputy Daly says this rate has remained the same since the consortium took over. He believes under state ownership this rate would increase.