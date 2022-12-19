Advertisement
News

Kerry TD calls for National Lottery to be taken back into State ownership

Dec 19, 2022 18:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for National Lottery to be taken back into State ownership Kerry TD calls for National Lottery to be taken back into State ownership
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

The National Lottery should be taken back into State ownership when the current contract expires.

That’s the view of Kerry TD, Pa Daly, who says a decision should be made now to take the steps to do this.

The Lottery was sold to a Canadian investment consortium in 2014, for €405 million.

Advertisement

The Sinn Féin TD says the annual Lotto turnover is over €1 billion per year, with about 28% going back into community.

Deputy Daly says this rate has remained the same since the consortium took over. He believes under state ownership this rate would increase.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus