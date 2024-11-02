Advertisement
News

Kerry TD calls for more progress to expand entry eligibility for CAMHS redress scheme

Nov 2, 2024 16:25 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for more progress to expand entry eligibility for CAMHS redress scheme
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A TD is calling for more progress to expand entry eligibility for the Kerry CAMHS redress scheme.

Pa Daly believes some developments have been made in the area of mental health, however more needs to be done.

He says Kerry CAMHS patients treated before July 2016 are not eligible for the redress scheme, whereby upfront payments are made to families to cover costs of taking claims.

Almost 3 years ago, an independent report found that almost 46 children who attended South Kerry CAMHS suffered significant harm; a further 240 patients were put at risk of harm.

The Sinn Féin TD has reiterated his call for the government to extend the CAMHS redress scheme to affected young people and their families.

