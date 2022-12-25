Kerry TD calls for complete overhaul of Local Improvement Scheme

A Kerry TD is calling for a complete overhaul of the Local Improvement Scheme.

Pa Daly says out of €22 million government funding through the scheme in 2022, Kerry received €1.5 million.

The Sinn Féin TD says there are currently 686 approved applications on the list, however, Kerry County Council can only complete between 12-15 roads per year, due to funding limitations.

Deputy Daly believes at the current rate the scheme will never reopen.

He says some roads on the scheme, which offer public access and rights of way, should be declared Local Roads.

The Tralee TD says the scheme isn’t working and a complete overhaul is needed to address the problem.