Kerry TD calls for change to planning regulations on national secondary roads

May 24, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for change to planning regulations on national secondary roads
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
A Kerry TD is calling for planning restrictions along national secondary roads to be relaxed to allow applicants permission to build on their own land.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says these restrictions prevent people along the N72 from Rathmore to Killarney back to Kilorglin from obtaining planning permission on exits off national secondary roads.

In 2012 the National Roads Authority, now Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), was given the authority to refuse permission to planning applicants on national secondary roads - if the road from which they emerge onto is not in the charge of the local authority.

Deputy Danny-Healy Rae said these restrictions are affecting applicants along the N72 from Rathmore to Killarney and from Killarney to Killorglin.

The Kilgarvan TD believes these roads and junctions are just as safe as those that are in the charge of Kerry County Council.

He asked the Tánaiste for TII restrictions to be lifted where there is an existing exit onto the N72 serving these holdings.

In response, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar informed the Dáil that the government supports the right to build rural housing in communities however, he said it’s important to strike the right balance.

Deputy Varadkar said the government wants to avoid additional entrances and exits as it’ll slow down traffic and can create road safety issues however, he believes it should be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

 

