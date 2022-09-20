Kerry TD calls for CAMHS sample audit to be extended to full review

A Kerry TD is calling for a sample audit of North Kerry CAMHS patient files to be extended to a full review.

A sample audit into the care of 50 young people in North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services began over the summer.

The sample audit of North Kerry CAMHS follows the publication of the Maskey Report.

The report found 'significant harm' was caused to 46 children in South Kerry, due to inappropriate medication being prescribed by a junior doctor.

This junior doctor was also been treating patients in North Kerry.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he has made numerous requests to the Minister for Health and the HSE to extend this sample to a full review of all North Kerry CAMHS patients over the past 15 years.

Deputy Daly adds he’s made these requests after talking to a large number of parents and former patients who had concerns about over-medication, lack of follow up and upsetting side effects.

He says his requests fell on deaf ears, which is unnecessarily prolonging the answers these families are seeking.