Kerry TD calls for 50 percent increase in back to school allowance

A Kerry TD is urging the government to back a Dáil motion today calling for a 50 percent increase in back to school allowance.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says no family should should face the fear of being plunged into debt or struggling to get by just for sending a child to school

Sinn Féin proposal contains a package of measures aimed at cutting costs such as the price of voluntary contributions, school books, uniforms and transport.

Deputy Daly says the package would make a difference to Kerry families by putting money back in their pockets to help with back-to-school costs.

The range of measures aims to increase the back to school allowance by 50% for those who already get it; this would increase supports from €160 to €240 for parents with a child aged 4-11 and from €285 to €427.50 for children from the age of 12 up.