Kerry TD blasts motion to increase vacant property tax

Apr 19, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD blasts motion to increase vacant property tax
Photo: Kerry County Council
A motion to increase the vacant property tax has been described as an "insanity of the worst type" by Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae.

The Social Democrats are calling for the tax to be increased from 0.3 percent of the property's market value to 10 percent, in a bid to make more homes available to the market.

According to figures from Geo Directory, 83 thousand properties are lying vacant in Ireland, while over 21 thousand are derelict.

These figures are disputed by other state bodies, and there is no definitive register or log of vacant or derelict properties in Ireland.

Speaking in the Dail today, Deputy Healy-Rae said raising the tax is an attack on homeowners:

