Advertisement
News

Kerry TD accuses government of throwing horticulture industry to the wolves

Jul 16, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD accuses government of throwing horticulture industry to the wolves Kerry TD accuses government of throwing horticulture industry to the wolves
Photo: Kerry County Council
Share this article

A Kerry TD has accused the government of throwing the horticulture industry in its entirety to the wolves.

Speaking in the Dáil, Independent Michael Healy-Rae criticised the main parties for failing to create substantial policies relating to energy, fuel and how to manage our economy.

He said the government is completely ignoring the fact that other countries are taking action, referencing the plans announced by a Green Party minister in Germany to reopen coal mines.

Advertisement

He again reiterated his call to develop a liquefied natural gas on the Shannon-Ballylongford landbank.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus