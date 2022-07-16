Kerry TD accuses government of throwing horticulture industry to the wolves

A Kerry TD has accused the government of throwing the horticulture industry in its entirety to the wolves.

Speaking in the Dáil, Independent Michael Healy-Rae criticised the main parties for failing to create substantial policies relating to energy, fuel and how to manage our economy.

He said the government is completely ignoring the fact that other countries are taking action, referencing the plans announced by a Green Party minister in Germany to reopen coal mines.

Advertisement

He again reiterated his call to develop a liquefied natural gas on the Shannon-Ballylongford landbank.