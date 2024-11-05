Advertisement
Kerry students urged to enter annual Oireachtas essay competition as deadline approaches

Nov 5, 2024 09:22 By radiokerrynews
Kerry students urged to enter annual Oireachtas essay competition as deadline approaches
Daniel O'Connell Photo: creative commons - https://snl.no/Daniel_O%27Connell
Kerry students are being reminded that the closing date to register for the annual Oireachtas essay competition is fast approaching.

The competition aims to interest students in the political system, with this year's theme being ‘Parliamentary Politics Liberates’ or ‘Saorann an Pholaitíocht Pharlaiminteach’

It was inspired by renowned Derrynane statesman Daniel O’Connell, as next year will mark the 250th anniversary of his birth.

Transition, fifth and sixth year students, as well as their Northern Irish counterparts can submit original essays in Irish or English.

The deadline to registration for the competition is 12 noon on Friday, 8th November and essays can then be submitted before 12 noon on Friday, 22nd November.

The winning essays on the potential of parliamentary politics to do good for society will be announced in spring 2025.

This year's iteration is sponsored by the financial instution PTSB and educational publisher CJ Fallon.

Entry details for the Oireachtas essay competition can be found here.

