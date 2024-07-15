Kerry students still have time to apply for third level degree course this September without CAO system

School leavers and mature students in Kerry are being reminded that there's still time to apply for a third level degree course this September without going through the CAO system.

The National Tertiary Office is responsible for providing alternative pathways into degree level education.

Director of the National Tertiary Office, Dr Fiona Maloney says applications for this new style of college admission are open until late September and avoid the points race and CAO deadlines.

There are now over 40 such tertiary degree courses offered in 19 locations across Ireland, through partnerships between local Education and Training Boards (ETBs) and Higher Education Institutes (HEIs).

Students begin their studies in a further education college before progressing directly to a higher education college to complete their degree.

Tertiary courses available in Kerry at present include the Bachelor of Science in General Nursing and the Bachelor of Science in Mental Health Nursing.

Both are delivered as a partnership between Kerry ETB and Munster Technological University (MTU).

Other tertiary courses available nationwide include studies in animation, business, construction, IT, software development, and sustainable engineering technologies.

Students who complete a tertiary degree, graduate with exactly the same degree as those who begin directly in the college.

Throughout the duration of their degree, tertiary degree students have access to both campuses, facilities and supports offered by the partnered ETB and HEI.

Director of the National Tertiary Office, Dr Fiona Maloney says “For many students, there are barriers which can hold them back from pursuing their dream career - the points race, the application deadlines, the cost of higher education, moving away from home, the leap from the school classrooms into huge lecture halls".

She continued “When they progress to complete their studies at higher education, it is a direct, smooth experience, and the free fees and SUSI supports are available to those who are eligible.”