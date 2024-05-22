Advertisement
News

Kerry students among winners of 2024 Young Social Innovators Awards

May 22, 2024 08:35 By radiokerrynews
Kerry students among winners of 2024 Young Social Innovators Awards
Student changemakers shine bright at National Young Social Innovators Awards Students from all over Ireland achieved national recognition at the Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards which took place at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin today (09.05.2024). Seventeen overall and individual category winners were announced. Picture by Shane O’Neill, Coalesce.
Share this article

Kerry students are among the winners of this year’s Young Social Innovators of the year awards.

Students from Castleisland Community College were crowned Young Social Innovators of the Tear 2024, for their project “Sun Smarties”.

The Healthy Lives & Sexual Health award was won by a team from Killorglin Community College for their project “GameChagneHER”.

Advertisement

St Brendan’s College Killarney students picked up two awards, including the Bronze Award for “Men Have Mirrors Too”; and the Brighter Futures award for “Men of Honour – Redefining Masculinity”.

The YSI awards celebrate excellence in youth-led social innovation.

For more information about Young Social Innovators, see here.

Advertisement

Picture by Shane O’Neill, Coalesce.
Advertisement

Picture by Shane O’Neill, Coalesce.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 4,100 premises near Listowel can now avail of fibre broadband
Advertisement
Council to improve 37 roads with €2.5 million Local Improvement Scheme funding
Candidate in the Killarney LEA says Hazelwood and Ballyspillane are plagued with nightly bonfires
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 4,100 premises near Listowel can now avail of fibre broadband
Council to improve 37 roads with €2.5 million Local Improvement Scheme funding
Candidate in the Killarney LEA says Hazelwood and Ballyspillane are plagued with nightly bonfires
INMO claims over fifty nursing positions vacant at UHK
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus