Kerry students are among the winners of this year’s Young Social Innovators of the year awards.

Students from Castleisland Community College were crowned Young Social Innovators of the Tear 2024, for their project “Sun Smarties”.

The Healthy Lives & Sexual Health award was won by a team from Killorglin Community College for their project “GameChagneHER”.

St Brendan’s College Killarney students picked up two awards, including the Bronze Award for “Men Have Mirrors Too”; and the Brighter Futures award for “Men of Honour – Redefining Masculinity”.

The YSI awards celebrate excellence in youth-led social innovation.

For more information about Young Social Innovators, see here.

