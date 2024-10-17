Advertisement
Kerry student leading DCU students project to build Ireland’s first ever solar-powered race car

Oct 17, 2024 13:44 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry student is leading a project to build Ireland’s first ever solar-powered race car.

Rian Griffin from Lissivigeen, is head of manufacturing for the engineering students of DCU (DCU Solar Racing), who have designed and built the car.

The students have unveiled the first-of-its-kind vehicle in preparation for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in Australia next August.

Rian Griffin describes the car they have built to take part in the 3000km endurance race, which goes from Darwin to Adelaide via the Australian outback.

