A Kerry student has been awarded a Naughton Foundation Scholarship.

Coren Hughes, a former student of Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School in Tralee, was awarded the scholarship worth €24,000 at a ceremony in the Trinity Business School in Dublin.

This award promotes the study of engineering, science and technology at third level by students in Ireland.

Coren has accepted a place studying physics and astrophysics at University College Cork.