Kerry sports clubs asks local representatives to help prevent gym closure

Jun 30, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry sports club with over 400 members has called on local representatives to help prevent the closure of its premises at the end of the summer.

Tralee Gymnastics Club has written to ministers, TDs and councillors saying the closure would be a step backwards in tackling obesity levels in children.

The club, which employs 16 people, has been refused planning permission from Kerry County Council to change the use of its current accommodation in Clash Industrial Estate.

The club, which has 200 people on a waiting list, is now scrambling to acquire a new premises with ceilings high enough to facilitate trampolines and other equipment before they have to vacate the property on September 1st.

 

