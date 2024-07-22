Kerry sports clubs are called to go green with launch of MyWaste.ie Sports Club Toolkit

MyWaste.ie have launched the Sports Club Toolkit which is a free sustainability toolkit to help sports clubs in Kerry improve their waste management practices.

It comes as new research conducted by MyWaste with the Federation of Irish Sport found that over 90% of clubs surveyed believe they could be doing more to improve their waste management efforts.

The toolkit highlights practical steps that will help sports clubs eliminate single use plastics and provide guidance on segregating waste.

Advertisement

It marks a significant step towards improving environmental sustainability within the Irish sports community.

Sports clubs in the county can now avail of this free toolkit by visiting MyWaste.ie

Minister of State Ossian Smyth stated; "I encourage all sports organisations to take advantage of this excellent resource and make a positive impact on our environment and our wider communities."

Advertisement

Sinéad Ni Mhainnin, Regional Waste Management Planning Office, said "The toolkit bridges the gap by offering practical steps and tailored guidance that address the unique challenges faced by sports clubs."