Kerry sports clubs are called to go green with launch of MyWaste.ie Sports Club Toolkit

Jul 22, 2024 08:36 By radiokerrynews
Kerry sports clubs are called to go green with launch of MyWaste.ie Sports Club Toolkit
Pictured at the launch of the MyWaste new free sustainability toolkit for sports clubs at the National Indoor Arena, Blanchardstown, Co Dublin is Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth, Alina Clarke (17 yrs), Elliot Winders (10 yrs), Victory Collins (6 yrs) and Adam Ryan (14 yrs). The MyWaste Sports Club Toolkit, supported by the Federation of Irish Sport, will help sports clubs improve their waste management practices and embrace the principles of a circular economy. The toolkit can be downloaded for free from MyWaste.ie Picture by Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.
MyWaste.ie have launched the Sports Club Toolkit which is a free sustainability toolkit to help sports clubs in Kerry improve their waste management practices.

It comes as new research conducted by MyWaste with the Federation of Irish Sport found that over 90% of clubs surveyed believe they could be doing more to improve their waste management efforts.

The toolkit highlights practical steps that will help sports clubs eliminate single use plastics and provide guidance on segregating waste.

It marks a significant step towards improving environmental sustainability within the Irish sports community.

Sports clubs in the county can now avail of this free toolkit by visiting MyWaste.ie

Minister of State Ossian Smyth stated; "I encourage all sports organisations to take advantage of this excellent resource and make a positive impact on our environment and our wider communities."

Sinéad Ni Mhainnin, Regional Waste Management Planning Office, said "The toolkit bridges the gap by offering practical steps and tailored guidance that address the unique challenges faced by sports clubs."

