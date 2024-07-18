Advertisement
News

Kerry solicitor hopes maternal death review addresses disproportionate impact on women of colour

Jul 18, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry solicitor hopes maternal death review addresses disproportionate impact on women of colour
Share this article

A solicitor representing the family of a woman who died following childbirth in UHK says the detail will be crucial in a proposed HSE review into baby and maternal deaths.

Conor Murphy was speaking after the HSE announced it will begin the review later this year.

Mr Murphy also confirmed the family of Tatenda Mukwata has finally received a HSE report into her death, almost 18 months after it was originally due.

Advertisement

The HSE has announced it will this year begin a confidential review into baby and maternal deaths during childbirth, covering the years 2021 to 2023.

Tatenda Mukwata died in University Hospital Kerry in April 2022, just hours after giving birth by C-section to a healthy baby girl.

An inquest last September concluded the Zimbabwe-born woman, who had lived in direct provision in Kenmare with her three daughters, died by medical misadventure.

Advertisement

Solicitor for Ms Mukwata’s family, Conor Murphy, says he hopes that the terms of reference for this review are framed in consultation with families, and address the disproportionate number of women of colour affected.

Conor Murphy also confirmed that Ms Mukwata’s family has finally received a report from the HSE into her death.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Shannon LNG Ltd seeking planning permission in North Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry HR expert notices increase in people seeking career change in later years
Kerry TD says incentives to leave cars at home only work in the captial
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry councillor calls on Irish Rail to invest in more facilities for wheelchair users
Shannon LNG Ltd seeking planning permission in North Kerry
Kerry HR expert notices increase in people seeking career change in later years
Day 4 at the Killarney Races
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus