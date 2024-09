Small businesses in Kerry are being encouraged to enter the SFA National Small Business Awards for 2025.

Now in its 20th year, the awards celebrate the achievements and innovation of small businesses, and recognise the contribution they make to the Irish economy.

Small firms who employ less than 50 people have from the 23rd of September until 5pm on the 25th of October to enter.

There is also an option to nominate a business to receive an award.