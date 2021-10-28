Advertisement
Kerry sister writes book on finding peace

Oct 28, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry sister writes book on finding peace
A Kerry sister has written a book on how people find peace.

Sr Stanislaus Kennedy, who’s originally from Lispole, has compiled the thoughts of many well-known figures in Irish society. The book, titled Finding Peace, comprises individuals’ ways and methods of finding peace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Michael D Higgins, activist Vicky Phelan, campaigner Pat Hume and Taoiseach Michael Martin are among those featured in the book. All proceeds go to the Sanctuary, a meditation centre in Dublin.

