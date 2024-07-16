Advertisement
Kerry shoppers have redeemed almost €240,000 from the Deposit Return Scheme at eight ALDI stores

Jul 16, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry shoppers have redeemed almost €240,000 from the deposit return scheme at eight ALDI stores.

In Kerry, Shoppers returned more than 550,000 items in June, bringing the total number of items returned locally to over 1.4 million since the launch.

This equates to a total of more than €240,000 in vouchers being issued in Kerry to date.

The top four ALDI stores in Kerry for returns are Killarney, Rathass in Tralee, Killorglin and Listowel.

June was the most successful month to date for the Deposit Return Scheme at ALDI, as shoppers across Ireland collectively returned 16.7 million items.

