Kerry Senator to host climate debate as part of student series

Kerry Senator Mark Daly is to host students from around the country in the first of a series of engagements involving students in the Seanad chamber.

TDs and Senators from the Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action will also attend the debate on climate change.

30 student representatives from youth organisations such as Foróige and Comhairle na nÓg have been invited.

Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Mark Daly, who will open the event, says the aim of the initiative is to bring future voters and policy makers into the heart of where legislation is formed.